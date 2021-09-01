Everton transfer window recap: Gray coup, Diaz failure, James Rodriguez dilemma and all deals
Rafa Benitez spent just a little over £1 million in transfers in his first season in charge at Everton. The summer transfer window is finally slammed shut. Contrary to previous seasons, Everton’s window was nowhere close to flashy, spending big on players and making statement signings. It was finally the time when chickens come home to roost. Due to the fear of exceeding Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits, the club had to adopt a shrewder, prudent and low-key approach.princerupertstower.com
