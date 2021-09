The original Transformers animated series is now available to stream for free. The show is releasing via the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel. For now, it's only the first season of the classic 1980s cartoon. However, the second and third seasons will also come to YouTube in the coming weeks. It's all part of Hasbro's celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie. The animated film will return to theaters this month. It was also released on 4k Ultra High Definition Blu-ray earlier this year. If you've wanted to check out the cartoon that kicked off the franchise that is still going today or to revisit a favorite from your childhood, now's the time.