Wild About Animals: Charlize Heron and Ria, the ostriches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo. CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Charlize Heron and Ria, the ostriches. On this hot day, the ladies were bathing in the sun and cooling off by the pool, or the sprinkler. Ria, the oldest ostrich, enjoys hanging out with the giraffes because she feels that’s her true spirit animal.www.cbs42.com
Comments / 0