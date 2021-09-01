Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

3 to 6 inches of rain

theridgewoodblog.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. The Flash Flood Watch continues for Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southern Westchester and Southwest Suffolk.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
City Of Orange, NJ
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Manhattan#Brooklyn#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Southern New London#Eastern Passaic#Eastern Union#Western Passaic#Western Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Video game CEO is out after praising Texas abortion law

New York (CNN Business) — Video game CEO John Gibson stepped down from the helm of Tripwire Interactive after his support of the Texas abortion law created a firestorm. Tripwire, which publishes games including "Chivalry 2," said in a statement Monday that Gibson has stepped down and that his views don't reflect those of the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy