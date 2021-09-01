7 NFL roster cuts that would strengthen the Steelers roster

With the league trimming down their rosters to 53 players, here are seven final cuts that would improve the Steelers roster. While the Steelers have gotten their roster down to 53 players, there is still work to be done before the team plays the Bills in week one. More than likely, a few of the recent cuts around the league will draw interest from the team, especially considering the question marks at depth in the secondary and along the offensive line. Luckily, the team has quite a few talented players to choose from. Here are seven final cuts from around the league that would improve the Steelers’ current depth chart.