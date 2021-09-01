“With Distance in Time, We Are Able to See in a Different Light”: In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

This coming October 2021 will be our 7th year writing this column. Every month we have written straight forward articles about art and creativity. We have spent little time talking to our reader about how to become more creative and the tools that artists use to generate new ideas. The common phrase that is often applied to creativity is to “think outside of the box.” Thinking outside the box is a metaphor that means to think differently, unconventionally, or from a new perspective. One of the ways to achieve this is through the use of divergent thinking.