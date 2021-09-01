CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Looks Slimmer Than Ever as He Meets Young Volunteers, Vows to Prepare Confrontation with US

By Madz Dizon
hngn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new propaganda broadcast, Kim Jong Un seemed slimmer than ever, with extra skin drooping over his neck and his jacket hanging loosely over his shoulders. During Pyongyang's Youth Day celebrations, the North Korean dictator appeared on official television striding in front of a stand packed with hundreds of obviously adoring schoolchildren, the girls sobbing and the males clapping wildly as he waved and smiled.

