Britney Spears Accuses Father of Attempting to Extort $2 Million Before Stepping Down as Conservator; Lawyers Put Jamie on Notice

By Madz Dizon
hngn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears says her father Jamie is extorting her by attempting to impose "preconditions" on his exit from her conservatorship. The singer's new lawyer Mathew Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of seeking to "drag his feet and cling" to power until he collects $2 million in payments to his lawyers, himself, and others - and gets another chance to rehabilitate his image in a furious filing Tuesday afternoon.

