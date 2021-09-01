Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Real Men Feel: Men Supporting Men [Podcast]

By Real Men Feel
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoneliness, addiction, and a lack of purpose plague today’s men. Listen to Real Men Feel, #248, “Men Supporting Men” here:. Brett Churnin is an Australian dad, husband, and passionate champion of men’s well-being and the potential for men to support each other in a safe and constructive space. He started his first Men’s Group in 2005, a group that still runs today and inspired him to create the free Men’s Group Field Guide in 2011. We talk about the power of being witnessed, the benefits of authentically sharing, and ways for you to get involved today!

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Men#Free Men#Australian#First Men S Group#Men S Group Field Guide#Facebook Group#Mensgroupdirectory Com#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Societygoodmenproject.com

Real Men Feel: Challenging Masculine Stereotypes [Podcast]

Unapologetically live your truth. Listen to Real Men Feel, #247, “Challenging Masculine Stereotypes” here:. Adam Hommey joins us to discuss how to find your own empowering version of manhood, why challenging questions are the antidote to conflict, and how a willingness to be wrong leads to growth. Adam is a speaker, author, consultant, and podcaster who helps people grow their businesses at the junction of brilliance and passions.
higherperspectives.com

Waking Up Between 3 am and 5 am? Here’s What It Means

Every passing hour has a certain significance as each number holds a value, meaning, symbol or synchronicity. If you're waking up between 3 am and 5 am in particular, you're likely in the midst of a spiritual awakening. Instead of going back to sleep, you might want to pay attention to your thoughts and feelings at this time as they may be very revealing.
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Secret Language of Low Self-Esteem

Because self-hatred impairs our sense of connectedness and trust, it infuses interpersonal interactions with perceived double meanings. Accustomed to the harsh words of fierce inner critics, people with low self-esteem "hear" harsh words in neutral and even friendly dialogues. Many people who are the most fluent in the language of...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

High EQ Is a Superpower: Three Habits Signify You've Got It

Three real-life examples of emotional intelligence elucidate this theoretical concept. Emotional intelligence allows a person to maintain healthy relationships with others who share similar capacities. Possessing emotional intelligence in the workplace may enhance success. Emotional attunement to others, self awareness, and the ability to recognize, identify, and verbalize feeling states...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Don’t Chase Love, When You Love Yourself, the World Will Follow

I agree with the statement that we can feel whole without having a significant half. But there’s a major difference between needing versus wanting a relationship. Most of us are desperate for a partner, and it manifests in unsatisfying relationships, settling for less, and empty flings. Boredom and loneliness are...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Attachment Style and People-Pleasing

A person's attachment style affects the way they behave in relationships. An insecure or avoidant attachment style can cause someone to deny their own needs in order to please others. Understanding what drives people-pleasing behavior can help someone to better manage it. What do you know about people-pleasing?. Attachment is...
Relationship Adviceocmomblog.com

How To Save Your Marriage Life And Restore Your Relationship

Every marriage has its own challenges, that is why many marriages fail these days. If you want to build your home, you need to work together as one. Of course, there may be times when you might feel you have lost it, or do not have any reason to make it work, but you can if you are willing to do what it takes.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Pronouns

Research suggests that pronoun use offers a window into emotional and relational states. A study showed a correlation between depression and an increase in the use of "I-words." Researchers also found that increased use of "we-words" indicates a greater focus on community. Remember the last time you disagreed with someone?...
Societytalesbuzz.com

A 9/11 widow on 20th anniversary and life after the ‘forever nightmare’

Monica Iken-Murphy lost her 37-year-old husband, Michael Iken, a bond trader working in the World Trade Center, in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In the years after the attacks, Iken-Murphy, now 51, became an activist to preserve the site to build a memorial. The Manhattanite is president of Iken Science Academy on the Upper East Side, the first known STEM school for kids under the age of 5, which she founded and named in Michael’s honor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy