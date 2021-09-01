Real Men Feel: Men Supporting Men [Podcast]
Loneliness, addiction, and a lack of purpose plague today’s men. Listen to Real Men Feel, #248, “Men Supporting Men” here:. Brett Churnin is an Australian dad, husband, and passionate champion of men’s well-being and the potential for men to support each other in a safe and constructive space. He started his first Men’s Group in 2005, a group that still runs today and inspired him to create the free Men’s Group Field Guide in 2011. We talk about the power of being witnessed, the benefits of authentically sharing, and ways for you to get involved today!goodmenproject.com
