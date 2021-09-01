Else Nutrition to Expand into Roche Bros. with Plant-Based Complete Toddler Nutrition
Entry Further Expands Else Brand's Reach within Massachusetts as second Northeast listing. Development Significantly Boosts Company's Strategic Northeast Presence. VANCOUVER, BC, September 1, 2021, - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it will be expanding into Roche Bros. locations this September with its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0