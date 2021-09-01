Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

More police officers in Atlanta

By Sandra Parrish
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZL2i_0bjFCn9r00
More police officers in Atlanta APD Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Jon Keen (95.5 WSB)

The City of Atlanta delivers a bit of positive news to members of the Georgia House Public Safety Committee looking at the surge in crime in the city over the last 18 months.

With a goal to hire five officers a week which began July 1, Chief Operating Officer Jon Keen told state lawmakers during a hearing Tuesday that it’s already exceeding that number.

“Last week was the seventh week that we were tracking. We had hired 38 officers (and) our target was 35 at the point. We’re going to exceed that target as much as we possibly can,” he said.

The city also has committed $3 million in public-private funding to expand its network cameras by 250 over the next fiscal year.

Police Chief Rodney Bryant says morale among officers is improving as well.

“The attrition rate has subsided substantially,” he says. “The conversation that we have day to day with the men and women of our police department also alludes to the fact that things are beginning to improve.”

But Bryant admits the rise in homicides and aggravated assaults has been troublesome and something the department continues to work on.

He told lawmakers 80 percent of the homicides in the city are either domestic-related or involve people with some kind of connection. And he worries another COVID spike could send them up even more.

Meantime, APD’s partnership with the Georgia State Patrol and other state agencies working a crime suppression detail in the city has been so successful that the board of the Georgia Dept. of Public Safety has approved a full-time 10-member unit to help fight crime throughout metro Atlanta.

Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of DPS, says the detail in Atlanta has made nearly 11,000 traffic stops, arrested 188 fugitives, and recovered 144 stolen vehicles since April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZeNd_0bjFCn9r00
More police officers in Atlanta Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright and GSP Capt. Ritchie Howard (95.5 WSB)

“It’s called proactive police work. It’s actually putting boots on the ground, stopping vehicles and enforcing the traffic laws,” he told lawmakers.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid#Apd#The Georgia State Patrol#The Georgia Dept#Dps#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Metro first responders among those being hit hard by COVID-19

ATLANTA — AS COVID-19 cases rise, first responders in the metro area are being impacted as two more officers died from the virus in the last week. Both Carroll County Deputy Fire Chief Tommy Hopson last month and sheriff’s deputy Jody Smith last week were unvaccinated when they contracted COVID-19 and passed away.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Sheriff: Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight, authorities said. The 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.
Wichita, KSPosted by
WSB Radio

1 dead, 5 wounded in Wichita nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man suspected of killing one man and injuring five women outside a nightclub in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district. Capt. Jason Stephens with the Wichita Police Department identified the suspected gunman as Keshawn Maurice Dawson of Wichita, noting that he...
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Ohio shooting: 4 dead, including 2 children, in apparent murder-suicide

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Four people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Ohio, authorities said. According to WKYC-TV, police discovered the bodies shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday during a welfare check at a home on English Turn in Avon Lake. Avon Lake police said the victims – two adults and two children – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.
Cobb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Cobb schools review process questioned by those interviewed

As the Cobb County school district awaits word on its accreditation, some of those interviewed for the process are concerned it may not turn out well for the district. Cognia wrapped up its review of the school system last month and is expected to issue its verdict and its recommendations to the district in as soon as a couple of weeks.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WSB Radio

After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Louisiana health officials said Tuesday they are revoking the licenses of nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died amid deteriorating conditions deemed too squalid to be safe after Hurricane Ida. The seven homes — all owned by one person...

Comments / 0

Community Policy