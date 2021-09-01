Cancel
Delaware County, PA

Delaware County prepares for intense rain from Hurricane Ida leftovers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 29's Dave Kinchen has more on the preparations that are being made in Delaware County to handle intense rain and storms leftover from Hurricane Ida. The storm first slammed into the coast of Louisiana on Sunday and left a wake of destruction as it continued across the southern states and downgraded in severity. Days later, the system is still packing heavy rain that has raised concerns for flash flooding in our area.

