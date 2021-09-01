Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: It was nice while it lasted

Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGosh, it was so nice as a vaccinated senior to not have to worry about masks or group situations. Now, thanks to the anti-vaxers we have another virus serge and have to worry about crowds and wear our masks again. And then there's the maxed out ER's. Oh, and I bet our health insurance will go way up this year to cover the cost of all the hospitalizations. Someone will have to pay for the anti-vaxers' hospitalizations now. Hum, seems like MY liberties are being infringed on now by those who refuse to get vaccinated. They would rather take ivermectin (our SHEEP wormer) instead. . . really smart!

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nice While It Lasted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds

The little boy awoke in the middle of the night. He was struggling to breathe. His mom did all the right things, did some time in the steamy bathroom. That helped, but he still struggled and couldn’t sleep. She added the humidifier to his room. That helped some, but he still had to work so hard to breathe. Come morning, Mom took the little boy, still having to work too hard to breathe, to Quick Care. They said go straight to the ER. Mom and the little boy did and they were immediately admitted. Tests were run for Covid, RSV and chest x-rays were taken. Negative for Covid and RSV, but the x-ray showed serious congestion. Viral pneumonia. The pediatrician and the OR doc wanted to put the little boy in an oxygenated room so he didn’t have to work so hard to breathe and there would be sufficient O2 for his white blood cells to do their work. But there were no rooms and he wasn’t sick enough to be sent to Pocatello or Boise. So the 16 month old little boy had to go home. The docs were sorry and told the mom to do her best. If he got worse, bring him right back. It seems the beds were full of unvaccinated folks who got Covid. That little boy is my grandson. He likes Llama Llama Red Pajama and didn’t get the care he needed because people chose not to get vaccinated.
Artsdarlingmagazine.org

Darling Letters: Finding Contentment While We Wait

We are bringing “Darling Letters” from your inbox to the blog! We love the art of letter writing and believe it helps build authentic community. Our editors and contributors have thoughtfully written encouraging letters to cut through the busyness and speak straight to your heart. Sometimes, a season of waiting...
Jerome, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Curious Mind: Jerome siren carries across the canyon

Q: Occasionally I hear an alarm or a siren across the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County. What is it?. A: “The only siren that I definitely know of is the siren that blows at noon in Jerome,” said Linda Helms, Jerome County Historical Society Curator. “The siren was started in about 1919 to help notify the firemen and residents that a fire had taken place. The early firemen were all volunteers, and this was a fast way to communicate and ask the firemen to meet at the fire station then go to the fires. It also blew at noon signaling lunch break for workers and at 10 p.m. curfew.”
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Running out of hope

Supplies are dwindling… I am not talking about bandages, sutures, syringes or any “physical” medical supply… I am talking about HOPE. We are tired. As healthcare professionals we have and will always continue to devote our energy, and in many circumstances our personal safety, to the health and well being of our community. We chose this path early in our lives and committed a significant amount of time, money and personal sacrifice to caring for those that cannot care for themselves. We do this with a sense of duty and compassion while judiciously utilizing the resources that are available.
PetsWWLP 22News

Don’t be surprised if losing a pet hurts more than losing a human family member

(Mass Appeal) – Losing a pet can be a very emotional time for both kids and adults. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, co- author of The Pet Loss Companion: Healing Advice From Family Therapists Who Lead Pet Loss Groups, is with me today with tips on understanding grief and practicing self-care while grieving the loss of a pet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy