Shopping for a new baby is overwhelming. Many items are tempting, but you don’t need them all. Use these tips for buying the best baby clothes while expecting!. There’s a lot to shop and register for when you’re expecting your first baby. One thing you’ll need an abundance of is clothes, but you need to shop for them the right way. You may need to buy various fabrics, shop for different weather types, and purchase several sizes. Babies grow fast, but with these incredible tips for buying the best baby clothes while expecting, you can buy the right clothes for your bundle of joy.