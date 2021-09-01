Cancel
Tell us: how have your children been affected by long Covid?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Children watch TV at home. Posed by models Young boys brothers watch TV in a rustic interior. Next to them on the sofa is their dog and an open book. Photograph: Polonina Irina/Getty Images

An estimated 106,000 under-25s living with long Covid in the UK (of these young people, 72,000 are 17-24 and 34,000 are under 16).

We would like to hear from parents whose children have long Covid and what their experience is like living with it.

How has it affected the way your children live and go to school? Have they had any treatment?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish, or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

WorldThe Guardian

Sydney man with leukaemia denied Covid vaccine booster shot his specialist recommended

A 62-year-old Sydney man with leukaemia who was told by medical specialists that he needed a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine has been denied an additional dose. Six weeks after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Brian Gee’s haematologist ordered a Covid antibody test to assess his body’s response to the vaccine.
93.1 KISS FM

Do You Have Allergies Or COVID – Here's How To Tell

I think we can all agree that this has been a really weird 18 months. First we had the outbreak of a terrifying illness that swept throughout the world and caused a massive pandemic, and just when we got used to saying the words 'face masks' 'coronavirus' and 'COVID-19' in everyday conversation and things seemed to be calming down, all of the sudden we needed to add the word 'variant' to our vocabulary. Add in a major dose of monsoonal rains and flooding and you have all the ingredients for the "Is this a bout of seasonal allergies or do I have the COVID?"
KidsAntelope Valley Press

Tell children the truth about your situation

Dear Annie: I am disabled and use a mobility device and oxygen due to emphysema, which was caused by my 30 years of cigarette smoking. I quit before my diagnosis, but it was too late. One of the biggest issues concerns questions or comments from others. When I hear ignorant...
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: Double-jabbed half as likely to have long Covid as NHS 'ready' to vaccinate children

Being double-jabbed almost halves the likelihood of long Covid in adults who get coronavirus, a new study has suggested.Researchers at King’s College London also said that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73 per cent less likely, and the chances of severe symptoms were reduced by almost a third (31 per cent) in the fully vaccinated.The team analysed data from more than two million people logging their symptoms, tests and vaccine status on the UK Zoe Covid Symptom Study app between 8 December 2020 and 4 July this year.It comes as Gavin Williamson said there was the capacity...
Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthScientist

Infographic: Bodily Systems Affected by Long COVID

Infection with SARS-CoV-2 can lead to symptoms that last for weeks, months, or even years, and scientists are only just beginning to understand why. The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been reported to affect nearly every organ system. The type, severity, and duration of the symptoms vary across individuals, and researchers still know little about the mechanisms of long COVID.
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
The Independent

Dear Fiona: Our new neighbours keep suggesting we get together but then never do – are they just being polite?

The problem…“My mum is British but married a German, and I was brought up in Germany but now live in the UK. Although she tried to raise us kids with as much awareness of our ‘Britishness’ as she could, there are still many things I have to learn.“I now realise that ‘let’s get together some time’ doesn’t necessarily mean the other person wants a get-together – but what I don’t know is the difference between a polite phrase or a genuine offer. I’m particularly confused about our new neighbours, a really nice family with four kids about the same age...
HealthGaston Gazette

Kill 'em with kindness and maybe they won't get us all killed

It’s hard not to bristle a little at the latest advice regarding how to deal with anti-vaxxers. Everywhere you turn, we (the vaccinated) are told to never argue and berate but rather to speak calmly, avoid demeaning language and basically treat them like we’re a hostage negotiator. That’s my takeaway but it seems about right since the unvaxxed are holding the country hostage.

