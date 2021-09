PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – So what is your speed limit? If you do the speed limit these days – you are in the minority. “We don’t see speeding and aggressive driving as a safety issue as we do with drunk driving and even distracted driving,” says the Executive Director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, Jonathan Adkins. Adkins’s group says since drivers have emerged from pandemic lockdown speeding has become an epidemic of its own. “At the basic level, we have to teach people that this is actually something that can impact your life,” he says. “I’m hearing too many examples of people...