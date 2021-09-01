Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Francis Ford Coppola still hoping to make his dream picture Megalopolis with a cast of Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker and Cate Blanchett

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Godfather Trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation are just a few of the cinematic milestones which have cemented Francis Ford Coppola as one of the greatest directors of all time, and even though he is 82 and hasn’t directed a film since 2016’s Distant Vision, the legendary helmer is still harbouring ambitions to film his decades in the making epic Megalopolis.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Zendaya
Person
Cicero
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
James Caan
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megalopolis#Roman#Flickeringmyth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesimdb.com

Benedict Cumberbatch on Straight Actors Playing Gay in ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It Wasn’t Done Without Thought’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are ready to have the hard conversations about “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion’s evocative Western, which premiered to great acclaim in Venice and launched its cast into the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late-1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel finds Cumberbatch playing ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a crude, macho presence even as he develops unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves onto the ranch after she marries Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Movie Stars Who Lied to Get a Movie Role

Making it in the A-list roles is every actor’s dream, but not many get that chance. Most of the people holding significant positions in offices and other industries have at some point lied to get ahead. Others have to work their way out and put in the work, while others try a lie that works for them. Lying to get your resume considered has been going on for many years. Even the A-list actors adjust their resumes to fit the role they want to cast. The situation is worse in the Hollywood world. Getting an acting role in Hollywood is a dream of many upcoming and existing actors. Several actors who play significant roles lied at some point in their life. And that’s how they have managed to be iconic. Check out these lies that gave you your idol character.
MoviesPosted by
TIME

Oscar Isaac Smolders in the Pensive Romantic Thriller The Card Counter

Oscar Isaac , the star of writer-director Paul Schrader’s ardent romantic drama The Card Counter —premiering at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival —is the matinee idol we barely deserve in our short-attention-span world , an era when we barely allow ourselves time to read a face or lose ourselves in a pair of eyes. Yet as soldier-turned-poker-ace William Tell—the finest, silliest pseudonym a fictional poker player has ever chosen for himself, hands down—Isaac demands that we slow down and look. His just-graying hair says, “Don’t wait until tomorrow.” His conscientious-basset-hound eyes say, “Don’t get stuck in yesterday.” He sets the pace for The Card Counter, which is what you might call a pensive fairytale, a story about guilt that can be burned away only with the benediction of love.
MoviesThe Guardian

Oscar Isaac

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. Hear me out Hear me out: why Star Wars: The...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune star Oscar Isaac says the film is a "masterpiece"

Oscar Isaac has described Denis Villeneuve's Dune as a "masterpiece." "I did get a chance to see the film... I left with so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a cinematic achievement," Isaac told Kevin McCarthy. "I think it's unlike anything that's ever come before it. I think it's a masterpiece."
MoviesMiami Herald

Jessica Chastain and real-life pal Oscar Isaac redo Bergman

Jessica Chastain has been friends with Oscar Isaac since their Julliard days but says it was “a blessing and a curse” to play his wife in a remake of Ingmar Bergman’s classic “Scenes From a Marriage,” which premiered Saturday at the Venice Film Festival. It was a blessing because they...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
Video GamesCollider

How 'The Godfather' Video Game Hid Marlon Brando's Final Performance in an Easter Egg

Released in 1972, Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia epic The Godfather remains undoubtedly one of the greatest films ever made. Starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall, The Godfather is a complete masterclass when it comes to acting, screenwriting, cinematography, and directing. Almost 50 years later, the film is still considered by many to be the gold standard of filmmaking.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Once Again Changes Up A Previous Film With New Scenes & A 4K Restoration

I know this might take you by surprise, by Francis Ford Coppola is taking a beloved film from his past and re-editing it, adding new material, and giving it a 4K restoration. I know, I know, this is crazy and something he’s never done before, but he’s doing it for “The Outsiders.” (You should be picking up the sarcasm, by the way.)
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders Set for Theatrical and 4K Rerelease

A relatively early exercise in Francis Ford Coppola’s revisionist tendencies, The Outsiders found its deserved recognition with The Complete Novel, a 22-years-later recut that added sequences and swapped its original score for contemporaneous pop for an experience closer to S.E. Hinton’s beloved source. (If you want to get obsessive, dig in.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy