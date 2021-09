Summer will soon be a memory and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with interesting new beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Glow In The Dark Pumpkin (Milton, DE) – Fall is coming and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is celebrating things with the return of a popular seasonal, this year with special glow in the dark packaging designed by renowned graphic artist Ryan Besch. First brewed in 1994 and every autumn since then, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale is a 7% ABV Brown Ale crafted with real pumpkin meat, brown sugar, cinnamon allspice and nutmeg.