I’m not sure what led to my abrupt disinterest in the outdoors. Maybe the pandemic was to blame, as record-breaking crowds flooded once-secluded spaces — locals hellbent on traveling anywhere beyond the home. Or maybe it was the wildfires charging across the west, as smoke made its way to city streets where it settled like a polluted blanket. Layering on the masks, I braved the crowds and atmospheric contaminants to find solitude, but it wasn’t there.