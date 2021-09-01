Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Future of Real Estate, and How Investors Can Profit From It

By Matthew Frankel, CFP
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mHw3_0bjF9VHp00

Longtime Fool.com contributor and real estate investor Matt Frankel, CFP, believes that within two decades, the traditional model of buying and selling real estate will go away, and iBuying -- selling your home directly to companies -- will dominate the market. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 23, Frankel speaks with Offerpad CEO Brian Bair to get his take on the future of real estate prior to Offerpad's planned SPAC merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV)

Matt Frankel: With the few minutes I have left, I wanted to dig into your future vision for the company. I consider myself to be an ultra long-term investor and a lot of people at The Motley Fool feel that way. I've had an argument with one of my editors for the longest time. I say within two decades, this is going to be how we buy and sell houses in the United States. I mentioned some rural areas, there are going to be some exceptions where the traditional model will be necessary, but some of them are bullish on iBuying but disagree with me. Who's right?

Brian Bair: I think you're right. I don't know what that number is going to be, but I will tell you, the way I look at all of this like first thing I'll use a baseball reference. We're in the top of the first, think about everything we've done and we created and what we've done in real estate so far and we're literally just getting started. There's so much opportunity ahead of us, but the other one, the way we look at it just from a practical standpoint, the way that majority of people are transacting real estate right now. It's cumbersome, there's so much burden on them. The way I always look at it, why wouldn't they, if we can provide a strong cash offer, they can control the process. You don't have to go through any of the showings or contracts following through anything that happens with traditional side, why wouldn't they? Then with our other products, if we can provide products like they could list their house on the open market. We could invest in their house to try to maximize their price. We can provide them other services and products with doing that, why would anyone go the way that they don't have the certainty and control. I'm extremely bullish on where the market is going to be going and how early it is in the process and one of the education that I'm talking to investors and others about is just remember guys, this is early in the process and it's different than food delivery. It's different, we're keeping going into a technology and they're ordering through delivery company three and four times a week. This is transacting real estate, there's so much, but as market footprint and our market shares grow, more people are going to come to us first before going to the traditional way. The one subtle brag or brag in here, just with this. Right now, 95% of our customers satisfied. We have an NPS score of over 80 on the NPS score. I'm bragging a little bit, but also I just want to really clarify the point is, when customers use it, they leave with, "Hey, this is too good to be true, this is such an awesome opportunity, such an easier process than it was going the old way." When something's broken and you can fix it, there's massive opportunity there.

Frankel: This is my last one and then I'll give you the last word. I know you're in hyper-growth mode right now. I don't have it in front of me, but I know you like pretty much doubled over the past year in size, at least. Where do you see Offerpad in 10 years?

Bair: Listen, I think this is the magic wand, this is where real estate, this is where Offerpad is going to be and this is the transition of real estate it's going to get from the consumer. There's going to be a one-stop platform, an end-to-end platform, that people will come to and anything they can think of real estate is there. For example, the average homeowner has to make 78 points of contact to sell one home. Talking to all the people that are involved in that transaction. Then once they close the home they've got to hire landscapers, they got to hire pool people, they got a higher, smart home tech, whatever it is, but we're real estate is going to go with people can trade in their houses, push it back like they can do, we made it there. They can be they can do that now, but they're going to be bundling all the services, bundling mortgage, bundling titles, bundling landscaping, pool services, smart home technology, energy efficiency. What they want to do it all with a few clicks of a button, they're going to say money by bundling and it's a massive opportunity for Offerpad because we're going to stay with that homeowner for the next several years and as a part of that home journey. The minute they want to trade in their house, they can push it but and we can buy their house, they can move up and move down. That's where real estate is just going to go and if that takes five years or 10 years, I don't know. We're going to be pushing it heavy, but I think that's where this isn't just about iBuying, it's about the full solution-integrated system that customers are going to get that's going to be easier for them and they can maximize their time and make the real estate experience easy instead of as hard as it is today.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Energy Efficiency#The Future Of Real Estate#Cfp#Spac#Spnv#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessMotley Fool

How to Profit from Inflation Surges

After the Great Recession, inflation stayed low as the banking system recovered. For several years, inflation never rose above 2%. But in recent months, inflation is making a comeback. President Biden has called this bout "transitory," but many people worry that inflation is here to stay. Understanding inflation. Inflation is...
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Can iBuyers Win in a Hot Real Estate Market?

The real estate market in the United States is very hot right now, and it might seem like that would be a bad thing for iBuyers like Offerpad and its peers. After all, one of the biggest advantages of selling your home directly to a company is that you can control the timeline and get an all-cash offer -- things you can likely do right now on the open market.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Technology Stocks to Buy Now

Zillow is the clear leader in housing searches and data, but its future could be in buying homes. Redfin is a next-generation real estate agent. Matterport is bringing a new kind of data to the industry. The real estate industry is booming as buyers bid up home values and inventory...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Investors can find opportunities in companies disrupting old industries and creating new ones. Many former SPACs have been sold off by investors and are now trading at reduced prices. These three exciting tech stocks and former SPACs trade at less than $20 per share and offer compelling long-term upside. Many...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

How to Get Your First Real Estate Client

When you’re a new real estate agent, it’s a competitive environment. There’s no shortage of great agents in pretty much any location in the country, but you need that first break with a new client to start establishing your career and reputation. What can you do?. How can you secure...
Marketsinvesting.com

Young Investors: 3 Tips to Help You Succeed in Investing!

Often young investors have lots going on in their lives. There are tonnes of things and activities they can enjoy — all of which are competing for their money. The number one tip to help you succeed in investing is paying yourself. That is, saving regularly on every paycheque you receive. Then, aim to invest for high returns.
Real Estatemckissock.com

Communication Tips for Real Estate Can Mean a Smoother Transaction

Maintaining good communication with all parties involved in a real estate transaction makes closings smoother and faster. As an agent, you must act somewhat like a symphony conductor—coordinating the different players to achieve a successful transaction. It begins with the listing agent’s communication skills and accessibility to the seller. If...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

ETFs can be easier to invest in than stocks. Some have a proven track record and present minimal risk. You won't beat the market, but can still achieve millionaire status. Investing for retirement is crucial, especially if you want to achieve millionaire status before leaving the workforce. In fact, there are two critical factors that determine if you can save a seven-figure nest egg: How much you invest, and what you put your money into.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Surged Today

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) had another wild day of trading on Wednesday. Shares of the technology-focused acquisitions company swung between a loss of 10% to gains of as much as 46%, before ending the day up 15.6%. So what. A joint venture between Vinco Ventures and Zash Global Media and Entertainment...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

He's called the Oracle of Omaha for good reason. Warren Buffett -- all-around investing genius and founder of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as we know it -- has the stock-picking track record to support that unofficial title. While his conglomerate may have gotten off to a slow start coming out of 2020's pandemic-induced market plunge, its share price is up nearly 24% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has risen by just under 21%. That's a big difference when you're comparing a buy-and-hold portfolio to an index-based benchmark. Plenty of investors would be thrilled with that sort of edge. Beating the market is tough to do!
New York City, NYHamptons.com

Who Can Be Compensated For Selling and Renting Real Estate?

The most recurring question I receive from readers has to do with real estate commissions; specifically, finders fees, referral fees, who may and who may not receive them, and variations on these questions. The subject is addressed in New York State’s Real Property Law beginning with Section 442. In sum...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now

Thanks to the SPAC boom, many $10 and under stocks have come onto the market. Some are trading for significantly less than they were just a few months ago. Here are five that could potentially be home runs for patient investors. In most stock market environments, it can be a...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

HR Problems You Can Face in Real Estate Business

As a real estate business, handling all of the issues of HR right from the beginning will ensure that your business can operate smoothly. There is so much that can go wrong in real estate and you need to focus on your sellers and buyers when handling home buying, but by facing these HR problems, you can make sure that your agents are ready to help their clients too. Some of the HR problems you may face in the real estate business include:
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Apple’s Concession, Peloton’s Stumble, and Real Estate’s Future

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) loosens its rules for app developers. Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stumbles on slowing growth. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) report big earnings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) hits a new high. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Emily Flippen and Jason Moser discuss those stories with host Chris Hill, and weigh in on the latest from Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), and Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy