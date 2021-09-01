Cancel
Music

Nashville notes

By Syndicated Content
b93radio.com
 7 days ago

Josh Turner is releasing his first Christmas album, King Size Manger, October 8. He’ll also embark on the Holiday & The Hits tour beginning November 18 through December 20. David Lee Murphy‘s team announced on Facebook that the singer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is cancelling shows in Washington and Arizona on September 2 and 4.

