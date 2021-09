Some workers would rather quit their jobs than report to an office. A lot of people got used to working remotely during the pandemic, and given that many have done it for about 18 months, they're reluctant to see it end. In a recent Upwork survey, 62% of U.S. professionals say they are returning to an office at least part-time. But 34% of workers aren't happy about that. And 17% of people who have worked remotely during the pandemic say they'd probably or definitely consider looking for another job if they're forced to report to an office.