I have an old black and white photograph that sits by my desk. It was taken 80 years ago yesterday, on Sept. 7, 1941. It is my mother’s and father’s wedding day. She is 18 and he is 21. On one side of them stands my mother’s mother, a widow who raised two children alone in the Great Depression. On the other side stand my father’s parents, two short and stout Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine, for whom smiling seems to have been an unnatural act.