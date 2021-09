The foldable phones by Samsung which transform into tablets reached the third generation and now the Korean giant literally dominates the foldable niche in the global market. The latest model is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is the most powerful flagship by Samsung. But is it worth spending more for a foldable or you can actually get a better device if you go for the top-tier but more traditional Galaxy S21 Ultra? This comparison between their specifications will shed some light and clear your ideas in regards.