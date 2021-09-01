Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

By Christy Bieber
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • The popular online gaming company went public in March of 2021.
  • Share prices are up 40% since March.
  • It's possible to buy the stock even if you don't have the $82 that a share costs.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price.

With around 46 million daily active users and a strong potential for growth as the company taps a new older market and expands into non-gaming events, it's not surprising the stock is growing in demand. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital. But many beginning investors may not have that much spare cash to devote to a single company, even one they would love to invest in.

The good news is that you don't need $82 in order to buy a stake in Roblox stock. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40i765_0bjF8OJl00
Image source: Getty Images.

How you can buy a share of Roblox for just $1

Buying shares of Roblox with as little as $1 is actually not that hard. Here's what you need to do:

Research the company carefully. Although you may only be investing a dollar, you still owe it to yourself to do your due diligence. This can help you avoid losing the money you put in. It also helps you become a better investor so you'll be prepared to start trading larger sums of money as your portfolio balance grows. You'll want to make sure you understand how the company makes money and confirm that you believe in the long-term viability of its business model so you'll be comfortable holding the stock for a while. That's because investing for the long term reduces your risk and gives your investment a chance to grow.

Find a brokerage firm offering fractional shares: Many brokers now provide the opportunity to buy partial shares (commonly known as fractional shares), rather than restricting you to purchasing full shares only. This is sometimes referred to as dollar-based trading because you specify how many dollars you want to invest rather than how many shares you want to purchase. If you have only $1, make sure the broker not only allows fractional shares, but that it lets you purchase stock in such small increments. Some brokers that provide the opportunity for fractional share trading impose a higher minimum than $1.

Put in an order to purchase Roblox. When you do, you'll specify that you want to spend $1 to buy the stock. And make sure the brokerage you choose doesn't charge a commission on trades. Most discount online brokers have eliminated trading fees. If your broker charged you, it wouldn't make sense to invest with just $1 because the cost of the commission would very likely be more than your investment.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll be able to buy whatever portion of a share of Roblox $1 affords you at the time of your purchase. If the share price is $82, you'd end up owning about 0.012 of a share of the company. Although this may not seem like much, you still earn the same return on investment as anyone else who owns a piece of Roblox. If the stock price doubles, for instance, your $1 would turn into $2.

Fractional shares are great because they allow you to purchase stock in companies you believe in, rather than just in companies you can afford to own a full share in. So if you think Roblox has solid long-term potential, why not buy in -- even if you have just $1 to do it?

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Brokers#Rblx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Patience has proven fruitful for long-term investors. The trio of fast-growing companies is ripe for the picking. Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

Retired investors need to protect their wealth as much as they grow it. The ideal retirement stocks pay reliable dividends, have dominant businesses, and produce steady growth. In this low-interest rate environment, retirees can still thrive with a sound investment strategy. It's vital to protect your nest egg during your...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Stocks That Could Make You Rich by 2030

The art to grow rich is to invest in the underdog. If you ride in a platoon and follow the market leader (index fund), it will reduce your risk and help you earn market returns. But no person got rich mimicking the stock market. Building a portfolio that could make...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

Growth stocks are an excellent way to boost your portfolio. Amazon has a strong competitive moat in digital advertising. The pandemic-related slowdown hasn't changed Fiverr's long-term potential. The world is going digital, and the companies that maintain high growth rates tend to be part of that transformation. Let's explore the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

StoneCo, Brazil's leading digital payments processor, has had a rough year, but its core payments system has been solid and its growth prospects are still very strong. Workiva could have a long runway for growth as it helps companies safely report, share, and analyze data. The cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Finding overlooked stocks that are due for a fresh moment in the sun can lead to incredible returns. However, it's also true that established winners tend to keep winning, and sometimes the best companies to invest in are those that are already well known and consistently putting up strong performance.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Up Almost 2,000% Over the Past 10 Years, This Under-the-Radar Stock Is Still a Buy

If you look at the top 10 stocks of the past decade, there are some well-known companies on that list. But even though it made the top-10 list (shares are up over 2,000% during the past 10 years) equipment rental company United Rentals (NYSE:URI) still isn't a household name. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Aug. 26, Fool contributor Jon Quast explains to fellow contributor Brian Feroldi all the reasons he added this long-term winner to his portfolio and why he thinks other investors should consider doing the same.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

Stock market crashes and double-digit corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. A confluence of factors suggests a growing likelihood of a significant pullback. If a big decline occurs, this trio of stocks would be perfect for investors to buy. For investors, things just about couldn't be better....
MarketsThe Next Web

5 ‘crazy’ things you can buy with cryptocurrency

If you’ve been out of the crypto game for a while, here’s what’s been happening: major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, retirees protest El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, and Honduras opened its first cryptocurrency ATM. Basically, business as usual in the crypto verse. However, if you’re...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Patience pays off when investing in high-quality companies. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks could be the perfect way to put $50 to work in the market. Although the stock market technically offers no guarantees, patience has long been a pathway to riches. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 navigating its way through 38 double-digit declines since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these drops was eventually put in the rearview mirror. Put another way, if you buy great companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of building significant wealth go way up.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

If your holding period is forever, then dividend stocks should be high on your wish list. Here are two names that look attractive today, one for dividend growth and one for current income. Both have sub-$100 stock prices. You can't predict the future, but the past can be used as...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Express Dropped but Other Meme Stocks Popped This Week

Where these stocks go from here will be determined by the business in the long term. Many of the so-called meme stocks have held much of their gains after social media users began to drive the stock prices higher earlier this year. Original meme names GameStop and AMC Entertainment are up 1,000% and 1,970%, respectively, since the start of 2021. But other names joined the party along the way. Apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) and fitness drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) are 515% and almost 70% higher, respectively, year to date. One name that has fallen is online gaming company Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), which has lost almost 40% of its value this year. But those trends didn't hold this week, with the latter three names moving as follows as of Friday morning:
StocksEntrepreneur

Why You Should Get To Know Large-Cap Stock EPAM

Sometimes a large-cap stock from a growth sector remains relatively unknown to retail investors. That’s the case with EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM), a Pennsylvania-based company that provides outsourced infotech and lifecycle software development. In other words, the company manages the processes and tools for managing software systems from their inception through their lifetime of usage.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy