Make a 3D model of our nearest stars

Jason Curtis came to Columbia four years ago as a postdoc, drawn to the eclectic mix of students and scientists in Marcel Agüeros’s astronomy lab. Now an associate research scientist, Curtis works with Agüeros and Ruth Angus, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), to put ages on the millions of stars in the Milky Way to understand how our galaxy evolved. For the past two years, Curtis has worked with NYC high-school students through AMNH’s Science Research Mentoring Program, an after school program that lets students conduct original scientific research. Many of the students come from underrepresented groups in science and engineering. It’s a continuation of work Curtis did as a postdoc, helping college graduates prepare for PhD programs through Columbia’s Bridge Program. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.