Marina Granovskaia Delivers Verdict On Chelsea's New Signing Saul Niguez

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia believes the signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid 'completes' Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad.

Saul became a Chelsea player on Deadline Day on Tuesday night after sealing a season-long loan switch to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid. His move to west London also includes the option to buy next summer for around £30 million.

He is expected to wear the no.17 shirt for the Blues and could make his debut against Aston Villa on September 11.

Tuchel is yet to give his reaction to Saul's arrival but will no doubt be pleased to have his midfield options bolstered this summer.

But one member of the Chelsea board is very positive about the acquisition of Saul, who also won the La Liga title with Atletico last season. Granovskaia has hailed his signing and believes he will slot in with ease into the current squad.

What was said?

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Granovskaia said: "We welcome Saul to the Club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season. He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year."

