New Details Revealed About Harry And William's Private Meeting At Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William came face-to-face for the first time in more than a year when they attended the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, back in April. It was also the first time that the brothers were seen together following Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which sent shockwaves through the palace. All eyes were on Harry and William as they walked into St. George's Chapel with their cousin, Peter Phillips, standing between them, according to Entertainment Tonight. Harry and William also sat apart from one another during the service, and things were looking quite tense. However, things changed when the service was over. The two walked out of the chapel together — and even shared a chat.