Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
City
Crestwood, MO
City
Bonne Terre, MO
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Florissant, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medicaid Services#Buffalo Prairie Center#The Post Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Video game CEO is out after praising Texas abortion law

New York (CNN Business) — Video game CEO John Gibson stepped down from the helm of Tripwire Interactive after his support of the Texas abortion law created a firestorm. Tripwire, which publishes games including "Chivalry 2," said in a statement Monday that Gibson has stepped down and that his views don't reflect those of the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy