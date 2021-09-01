Date from hell: Woman robbed, held at gunpoint by boyfriend, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint during a date that turned into a nightmare.

Police said on Aug. 13, a woman reported her boyfriend of five months had robbed her and held her at gunpoint for two hours.

She told police the boyfriend, identified as Jabari Albritton, 35, took her wedding ring, which was valued at $2,500, according to an affidavit.

She said she met Albritton in May at a gas station in Sardis, Miss.

The night of the incident, Albritton picked the victim up at her house. They went to the mall, ate dinner, and drove around, police said.

Later that night, Albritton began doing donuts in the street and running from police, the affidavit said.

The victim told her boyfriend she wanted to go home, and they stopped at a gas station.

When she refused to get back in the car, Albritton grabbed her by the neck, pulled out a gun, and forced her into the car while threatening to kill her, police said.

Albritton allegedly fired a shot in the air and held her at gunpoint as they drove away.

At some point, he damaged a tire and demanded money from the victim for the repair.

The pair went to a Regions Bank ATM, where he continued to threaten her, records show.

Albritton demanded the victim’s bank card. When she said no, he hit her in the face, according to the affidavit.

When she gave him the card, he fired a shot into the floorboard and hit her with the gun, police said.

Albritton allegedly dragged the victim back into the car when she tried to run away.

At some point during the struggle, Albritton was able to take the victim’s wedding ring off her finger.

The woman was eventually able to get away and call the police.

Albritton is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.

