Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Flashback: ‘Before Night Falls’ Made Javier Bardem a Star in 2000

By Seth Abramovitch
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQpEg_0bjF7FCB00

With Denis Villeneuve’s Dune premiering Sept. 3 in Venice, Javier Bardem — who plays Stilgar, leader of a community of desert- planet-dwellers — returns to the same glittery stage that made him a global star in 2000. That’s when he appeared at the festival in support of Before Night Falls , the Julian Schnabel-directed adaptation of gay Cuban writer Reinaldo Arenas’ 1992 memoir.

In its review, The Hollywood Reporter praised the “Spanish heartthrob” for delivering a “superb performance” as the protagonist, a Cuban novelist who published his first book at the age of 20. Because Arenas wrote freely about gay themes, his books were banned by Fidel Castro’s government, and he eventually was thrown into prison. He came to the U.S. in 1980 as part of the Mariel boatlift, eventually landing in New York City, where he died by suicide in 1990 after suffering the debilitating effects of AIDS. Schnabel came to the material almost by happenstance. The visual artist already had completed one film — 1996’s Basquiat — and was hanging out with some Cuban friends in Miami when one of them, Esther Berkel, gave him a black-market video that featured Arenas sitting in front of a hotel in Miami saying, “I’m homosexual! I’m anticastrista! I have all the qualities of never being published. I literally don’t exist. I live in nowhere.” Schnabel was instantly transfixed by the writer and envisioned him being the subject of his next film.

Though Bardem is now a major star, he wasn’t well known outside of Spain at the time. “I thought Javier Bardem gave the best performance of his life in that film,” Schnabel told THR in March. “I mean, when we were making it, nobody ever heard of him. I had been living in Spain, and I had seen him in Bigas Luna’s work Jamon Jamon and Huevos de oro. And in Jamon Jamon , I thought this guy is exactly like who he is there, or he’s a really great actor. And I think the latter was true. I was very privileged to work with him. He’s very smart.” The performance earned Bardem Venice’s Volpi Cup for best actor (which he would win again in 2004 for The Sea Inside ) and an Academy Award nomination for best actor (he lost to Russell Crowe for Gladiator ).

After that, Bardem went on to become a familiar face in American cinema and would win a best supporting actor Oscar for his work as the sociopathic Anton Chigurh in 2007’s No Country for Old Men , directed by the Coen brothers.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 1 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bigas Luna
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Before Night Falls#Venice#Flashback#Cuban#Spanish#Thr#Bardem Venice#Academy Award#American#No Country For Old Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of Dune

Time to start an Oscars category recognizing the most attractive and stylish costars ever. First nominees: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. On Friday, the Dune actors stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty — and the Internet is absolutely losing it. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Where Art Thou, Anya? Star of Trippy ‘Last Night in Soho’ Briefly Goes Missing During Venice Standing Ovation

The Venice crowd at the Sala Grande theater could not take their eyes off Anya Taylor-Joy during Edgar Wright’s trippy psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho.” But when the movie ended just after midnight on Saturday and the spotlight shone on the cast to receive applause from the festival attendees, as is tradition, Taylor-Joy was nowhere to be found. Had she left her own movie? Director Edgar Wright and Matt Smith applauded along with the crowd — as confusion set into the auditorium. After about a minute, Taylor-Joy (dressed in a pink Dior Haute Couture gown with a matching beret) swung open the...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Stars return to Venice red carpet as film festival opens

VENICE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Decked out in a black and white Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz led the comeback of movie stars to the red carpet of the Venice film festival on its opening night on Wednesday, as cinema hopes to shake off the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesNewsbug.info

'Dune' stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premiere

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac among the stars in Venice for the premiere of Denis Villeneuve's new version of film classic "Dune." (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b1ec1715354d4faa8248ad4292984c2c.
MoviesVogue

The Stars Of Venice Film Festival Join Edward Enninful For Dinner With Cartier

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing and with it comes a flurry of glittering cocktail receptions and intimate soirées. Few, however, have been as star-studded as Cartier’s dinner, hosted on 2 September by the storied jewellery house’s CEO Cyrille Vigneron at the spectacular Palazzo Giustiniani alle Zattere. British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was in attendance alongside Rami Malek, soon to be seen as a James Bond villain in No Time to Die, and Isabelle Huppert who appears in the political drama Promises. Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is making her feature directorial debut with Golden Lion contender The Lost Daughter, joined the party with her brother Jake Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Lost Daughter’ Is A Fantastic Feature Debut For Director Maggie Gyllenhaal [Venice Review]

With “The Lost Daughter,” director Maggie Gyllenhaal wears melancholy like a second skin. One of her generation’s most underrated actors, she moves through her films with a flicker of otherworldly woe; an organic ability that has routinely been informing the highlights of her filmography to date, from the erotically manic “Secretary,” to the gritty “Sherrybaby,” and more recently, the wistful thriller, “The Kindergarten Teacher.” In other words, Gyllenhaal has always possessed an auteurial sway over the films she was in, putting on them her signature ethereal stamp.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

David Lynch’s ‘Dune’ Actress Knew Film Was in Big Trouble After Hearing First Lines of Dialogue

The upcoming Venice Film Festival world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is inspiring moviegoers to look back on the last big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel, David Lynch’s 1984 “Dune.” That release was such a notorious critical misfire that Lynch wanted his name off it, as his creative vision was meddled with by producers and the studio. Lynch said as recently as April 2020 that his “Dune” remains “a huge, gigantic sadness in my life.” For cast member Francesca Annis, who played Lady Jessica, “Dune” was a misfire as soon as she heard the first lines of...
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Dune,’ Princess Diana dominate at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – The environmentally focused sci-fi epic “Dune Part 1” and “Spencer,” a dark fairy tale about Princess Diana, both world premieres, dominated Friday’s Venice Film Festival. “Dune,” a reworking of Frank Herbert’s cult novel and David Lynch’s early ’80s film version, was represented by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”)...
MoviesMiddletown Press

10 'Dune' Cast Members Among Hollywood Stars Descending on Venice Film Festival

The 78th Venice Film Festival gets underway Wednesday with a slew of Hollywood stars expected on the red carpet for the Sept. 1-11 event, beginning with Penelope Cruz for Pedro Almodovar’s opening film “Parallel Mothers,” in competition, and Isabelle Huppert for French drama “Promises,” which opens the fest’s more cutting-edge Horizons section.
MoviesIGN

Dune: Javier Bardem as Stilgar

"The desert was ours long before you came." A wise and fierce warrior, Stilgar (played by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem) is dedicated to safeguarding his people, their culture, and their planet from those who seek to persecute and plunder. Stilgar is a survivor and a man who carries the burden of his people's past and future on his shoulders. His primary objective is ensuring the environmental protection of Arrakis and the existence and security of the Fremen. Dune opens n the US and UK on October 22 and in Australia on October 21.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
MoviesTimes-Herald

Venice victory for 'Dune' stars

The all-star cast of 'Dune' - Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson - meet screaming fans as they exit Venice press conference. (3 Sept.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/85363ee83b884b5f98d3b385390c96f3.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Haddish, Isaac, Dunst among Venice stars

A galaxy of stars descend upon the Venice International Film Festival, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst at the premiere of "The Power of the Dog," and Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac at the launch of "The Card Counter." (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MoviesInternational Business Times

Venice Film Festival Reclaiming Its Star-studded Mojo

Venice Film Festival returns to the spotlight Wednesday with an international roster of blockbuster and auteur movies and Hollywood's jet-set poised to face the cameras. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival will seek to recover some of the glamour lost last year, when coronavirus kept away many participants, including the most red carpet-worthy celebrities.
Moviesseattlepi.com

On Venice Opening Night, Roberto Benigni Gives Somber Ceremony Its Spark

The 78th Venice Film Festival opened on Wednesday with the world premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who strutted down the walled-in red carpet alongside other top talent, and Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella. Venice has been forced to place a wall-like outer barrier shielding...
MoviesEmpire

Zendaya On Dune: ‘Chani Is A Fighter’

From her role as the MCU’s MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, to her riveting turns in Euphoria and Malcolm And Marie, Zendaya is already a screen force to be reckoned with. And if her presence in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be relatively small, her part is a significant one – she’s playing Chani, a girl of Arrakis’ native Fremen population, whose destiny is entwined with that of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Should the filmmaker get to make his second part of the epic Frank Herbert adaptation, the character would feature much more heavily – but for now, she’ll be a tantalising promise of what’s to come.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This 14 Year Old Denzel Washington Film Is Suddenly Popular Again On Streaming

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time — he has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award to prove it. Ever since his first time on TV in The Wilma Rudolph Story back in 1977 to future fantastic moments in films like Remember the Titans and The Book Of Eli, he has always managed to stand out in any production he’s a part of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy