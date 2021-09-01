Cancel
Obituaries

Donna J. Patterson

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 28, 1946 - Aug. 28, 2021. Donna J. Patterson of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1946, to James and Miriam Zimmerman of Galion, Ohio. She was a 1964 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School and obtained her R.N. degree from Maumee Valley School of Nursing, fulfilling her childhood dream of being a nurse. In 1967 she married John C. Patterson, and they celebrated 50 years together before John’s death in 2018.

