Flash Flood Warning issued for Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 07:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Barbour; Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northern Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Harrison County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia * Until noon EDT. * At 735 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, Jackson Mill, Rock Cave, Beverly, West Milford, Junior and Lost Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED