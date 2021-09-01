Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 07:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Barbour; Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northern Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Harrison County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia * Until noon EDT. * At 735 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, Jackson Mill, Rock Cave, Beverly, West Milford, Junior and Lost Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Lost Creek, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
West Milford, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
City
Salem, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Stonewood, WV
County
Doddridge County, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Elkins, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
City
Lumberport, WV
County
Taylor County, WV
County
Randolph County, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Philippi, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Rock Cave, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Nwsrlx#Doppler#Belington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Video game CEO is out after praising Texas abortion law

New York (CNN Business) — Video game CEO John Gibson stepped down from the helm of Tripwire Interactive after his support of the Texas abortion law created a firestorm. Tripwire, which publishes games including "Chivalry 2," said in a statement Monday that Gibson has stepped down and that his views don't reflect those of the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy