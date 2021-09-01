Ordinance would essentially ban wind farms in Boone County
Boone County residents value clean, affordable wind energy as an important part of our future. In a statewide ballot measure supporting a renewable energy standard, county voters supported it by a two-thirds majority. The county’s largest city has adopted aggressive climate goals requiring bold action quickly. According to numbers from the Yale Center on Climate Communication, over 55% of Boone County residents believe local officials should do more to address global warming.www.columbiatribune.com
