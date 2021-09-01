3 best team fits for EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is on track to be one of the top picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are three good team fits for him in the NFL. The 2020 NFL Draft featured one of the best EDGE prospects in the last decade with OSU’s Chase Young. The former Buckeye was a standout in Washington during his 2020 rookie season and has a bright future ahead of him. The 2021 NFL Draft did not feature one dynamic rusher in the class of Chase Young, but it was a deep group throughout. However, the 2022 NFL Draft has one prospect that will likely be a top-five selection and could even challenge for the top pick. That man is Oregon EDGE rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux.