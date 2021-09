With full federal approval of one COVID-19 vaccine this week, local health officials say the move should encourage the public about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Mendy Spohn, a regional director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said that Monday’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not affect how her department distributes or administers the vaccine in our state. She hopes the news will “help encourage greater vaccine uptake during this critical time.”