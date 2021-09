Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia could have a lasting impact on their College Football Playoff chances, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. It is tough to remember the last time a Clemson offense looked as inept as it did against the Bulldogs last night. The Tigers produced only one field goal and 180 yards of total offense. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and his pick-six was responsible for the game’s only touchdown.