The Best Music Of August: NPR Staff Picks

By Gabrielle Pierre
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, we ask the NPR Music staff: What's the one song you couldn't escape? What's the one album to which you'll return all year? In August, we got vulnerable with James Blake, leveled up with Foxing, cooed with PinkPantheress, discovered an obscure Polish composer via pianist Lucas Debargue, memorialized a member of Injury Reserve and went back in time to Lee Morgan's weekend residency at the Lighthouse.

MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On Aug. 20

We open this week's show with Lorde, who became a pop superstar at 16 on the strength of her 2013 hit "Royals." Now, she's released her third album, Solar Power, which finds the 24-year-old New Zealander reflecting on her past as she learns to find peace with herself. Next, we listen to a posthumous album from Philadelphia rapper Chynna, who died last year of a drug overdose at 25. Sturgill Simpson has released three albums in the last 12 months, and the latest is The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, a thematically ambitious concept album full of traditional Americana sounds. And Wanda Jackson is an 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who says that Encore, out today, will be her final album.
Musicnickiswift.com

'90s Musicians You Might Not Know Died

From grunge icon Kurt Cobain to R&B songstress Aaliyah, fans continue to mourn the untimely deaths of myriad iconic 90s musicians. Grief counselor Rachel O'Neill, Ph.D. has explained why fans are emotionally affected by celebrity deaths. "Celebrities connect with us, and even though we didn't personally know them, their presence is still felt in our lives," she told Teen Vogue. "For example, maybe the individual was an integral part of your childhood in some way. Maybe they were your first crush or maybe they represented an ideal, something you hoped that you could be."
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 31

The modern brilliance of Fantastic Negrito, a ’90s throwback by Wage War, an ’80s revival by Men Without Hats, the country stylings of Hayes Carll and the Read Southall Band, and the old-school soul of Carter Ace make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks selections. Fantastic Negrito with Miko Marks, “Rolling...
EntertainmentPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Join NPR Music's Roséwave Happy Hour For Summer's End

Summer's never over if you have roséwave in your heart. NPR Music's summer soundtrack series is closing up its fifth (!) season soon, but not before another virtual soirée. RSVP via NPR Presents for an online listening party spun by DJ Cuzzin B (aka Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter) on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. ET. We'll feature a megamix of roséwave faves for an hour. Like the very first roséwave happy hour, this DJ set won't be archived, so bring a glass of something nice, join us in the chat room and let's party!
Musicstar-revue.com

Music Column: Wiggly Air, by Kurt Gottschalk

Truth, Prince and the American Way. Last month, the British newspaper The Guardian proudly declared Welcome 2 America the best album of Prince’s last two decades. They’re hardly alone in praising the record Prince shelved in 2010 and, fair enough, Prince never managed to surpass his remarkable album-a-year run from 1984’s Purple Rain to 1988’s Lovesexy. But Prince’s final years (or decades) shouldn’t be dismissed so readily. That 20-year span notably includes The Rainbow Children (2001), Musicology (2004), 3121 (2006), Plectrumelectrum and Art Official Age (2014) and the two volumes, or phases, of HITnRUN (2015), all great albums by any measure.
Staff pick: Waxahatchee at Skully's

Staff pick: Waxahatchee at Skully's

For me, it's hard to beat Waxahatchee's 2013 album, Cerulean Salt, a go-to LP when I'm looking for a record to spin around the house. (I'm a sucker for the bright-blue wax, too). But there's no denying Katie Crutchfield's 2020 masterpiece, Saint Cloud, which found her successfully melding her homespun indie-rock with folk and Americana influences in a way that felt utterly natural, like she was always meant to be writing those songs.
Best New Brooklyn Music

Best New Brooklyn Music

A few pieces of great new music released by artists working Brooklyn, in the month of August:. The American primitive-rooted improvisations of guitarist Steve Gunn have always been grounded in folk traditions and in songs, some of which he occasionally wrote and sang. Other You accentuates that singer-songwriter side of Gunn’s work.
MusicVice

Take A Daytrip made a playlist that’ll expand your musical horizons

In 2021, it’s near-impossible to work your way through an i-D playlist without coming across a track produced by Take A Daytrip. The young producer duo — friends David Biral and Denzel Baptiste — have so far worked with artists including Lil Nas X, James Blake, Dua Lipa, C. Tangana, AJ Tracey, Miley Cyrus, Serpentwithfeet, TNT Tez and Higher Brothers. Not to mention the fact that they were behind Nas X’s smash hits “Panini”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” -- co-produced with Kanye West. Naturally, Nas recruited them to exec produce the whole of his debut album (out 17 September). In fact, he just declared them “the dads” of his album baby during his headline-grabbing pregnancy shoot, before coming to the conclusion that they’re probably more like uncles.
MusicNME

James Blake says he wants to make “plenty more” music with Dave

James Blake has praised Dave after the pair worked together on the latter’s recent album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’. Blake contributed vocals and production to the record, which came out this summer and followed on from Dave’s 2019 debut ‘Psychodrama’. Speaking to GQ, Blake said that his role...
MusicNPR

Get Your Booty On The Floor. Turnstile Is Here To Help

Turnstile is a dance band. Presumably you can perform other activities while listening to Turnstile. Stare at your bills, go to the gym, count the likes on your most recent Instagram post. Whatever. Be free. Countless dishes have been washed and children conceived while Le Freak played in the background as well. But the Baltimore five-piece (who formed in 2010 and consists of Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons and Pat McCrory) makes music specifically designed for the purpose of inspiring one to shake what one's mother bestowed upon one. Seeing as Turnstile — even while drawing from disparate sounds of the last 60 years of recorded music (soul, Latin soul, funk, hardcore, alternative rock, house, pop, heavy metal, hard rock, hip-hop, etc.) — is very much a hardcore-punk rock band, the pressure to dance well is off. No sense of rhythm is required. Just the desire to get one's booty on the floor. To shake said booty until it is broken. And, more than occasionally, the desire to ritualistically hurl one's booty off the stage into the sweaty, rump-heaving crowd below.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

Low have always been outliers. When the duo of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker first emerged in the early ’90s, grunge was the dominant strain of popular rock music, and fuzzed-out guitars were in vogue. Meanwhile, here were a couple of soft-spoken Mormons from Duluth, Minnesota, a husband and wife, making slow, quiet songs with sparse instrumentation and abundant negative space. Their approach began almost as a joke — What would happen if you played as slowly and quietly as possible to crowds of amped-up alt-rock kids? “We were being pretty contrary,” Sparhawk told Pitchfork in a recent interview. “We always thrived off that.”
MusicNPR

On 'Peacemeal,' Ron Gallo Embraces A Playful Pop Sound

Ron Gallo is perpetually evolving. Over the last few years, the former lead singer of roots rock band Toy Soldiers has embraced a range of sounds in his music: indie rock, garage and — for his newest album, Peacemeal -- lo-fi pop. In this episode, Ron Gallo talks to World...
Staff pick: Wilco at Wonderbus

Staff pick: Wilco at Wonderbus

More and more, outdoor festivals seem like the safest bet these days, so it's nice for Columbus music fans to have something like Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, on the Lawn at CAS (2540 Olentangy River Road). Still, I'd...
Milwaukee Music Roundup: August 2021

Milwaukee Music Roundup: August 2021

LUXI – Iridescent Mind. E.B. Albeit – “The Last One At The Party” / “2 Steps”. Gorilla Knifefight – “Mark My Skin” / “Sweat With Me”. Indonesian Junk – “She Stands There” (D Generation cover) Jamie Breiwick – “Hollywood”. Long Line Riders – “I Washed My Face In The Morning...
MusicBillboard

Patti Smith Live at Electric Lady Studios Performance to Stream on Veeps

Patti Smith is continuing to bring fans into her world with another special streaming session. Fans will be able to catch Patti Smith at the legendary recording facility Electric Lady Studios in New York on Sept. 9, with her performance streaming on Veeps. Smith’s latest stream is part of a...
MusicNPR

All Songs Considered

Hosts/nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are your friendly music buddies with the week's best new music discoveries, including conversations with emerging artists, icons and more. Hear songs that can completely change your day, with humor, heart and (sometimes) a whole lot of noise. Directions for use: Morning commute, the gym, or alone time. (If rash persists, discontinue use.)

