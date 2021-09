Chloe Cuzzupe was head and shoulders the most gifted player on the field Tuesday. And she certainly played like it. “I just know what I have to do for my team,” the senior midfielder on the Woodstown High field hockey team said. “I know my role on my team. It’s to chip some in, to distribute some in and to score. I know my team has my back if I make a mistake or anything. So, I am not playing for me. I want to play for my team. Field hockey is a team sport, so we all need to work together. It doesn’t matter who scores.”