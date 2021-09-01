See Why Astellas Stopped Dosing In Neuromuscular Disease Gene Therapy Trial

When you’re sick, you can get treated with medicine or surgery. There’s a growing field, though, that looks at our own cells as treatment-delivery systems. Many see it as the future of medicine, and that’s prompting a lot of investment in the field. This year, the industry is on track to raise more than $20 billion, a record. That’s according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, an advocacy group whose members include universities, foundations and major biopharma companies like Pfizer, Bayer and Johnson & Johnson.