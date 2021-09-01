DiDi, Alibaba's Latest Strategy To Counter Tech Crackdown

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has revealed that he has applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship amid rising concerns of China’s crackdown on celebrity culture.The 41-year-old actor told China Central Television: “I was looking through the reviews of my recent movie Raging Fire when I saw that some were questioning my nationality, saying that I am a Canadian.”The Cook Up a Storm actor also clarified that he has always been a Chinese national.“Whether it is food or music or action movies, no matter what kind of content or identity, I have always wanted to spread Chinese culture and spirit to...