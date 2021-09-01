US Navy helicopter crashes in ocean near San Diego

© Getty Images

One crewmember from a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed into the ocean near San Diego has been rescued, and a search is underway for other crewmembers.

Military officials told Fox News that five people on board the MH-60S helicopter were reported missing after it crashed on Tuesday afternoon during a routine flight from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

The crash occurred as the helicopter was “conducting routine flight operations,” the network noted.

The U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday morning that it is conducting search and rescue operations.

Officials later tweeted that one crewmember had been rescued and that "search efforts continue for the other crewmembers."

No other details were provided.

According to The Associated Press, the MH-60S helicopter typically operates with a crew of four and carries out combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue missions.