Conn's Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.65% to 35,138.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 15,383.18. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 4,522.99. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,019,200 cases with around 649,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,058,840 cases and 441,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,899,930 COVID-19 cases with 583,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 221,163,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,576,410 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.