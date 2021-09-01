Cancel
Cancer

FDA Extends Full Approval For Merck's Keytruda In 1st-Line Bladder Cancer

  • The FDA gave its full approval to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda as a treatment for first-line advanced urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) patients who are not eligible for platinum-based chemo.
  • Keytruda earned an accelerated nod in first-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) patients who were not eligible for chemo back in May 2017.
  • But the confirmatory KEYNOTE-361 study, which aimed to expand Keytruda into patients who had been previously treated with platinum-based chemo, failed both of its key primary endpoints, effectively shutting down Keytruda's broader use.
  • Earlier this year, Keytruda's first-line approval in bladder cancer was one of the indications considered by an FDA adcomm for continued support.
  • The adcomm voted 5-3 to maintain the accelerated approval.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.73% at $76.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

