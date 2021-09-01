Teva-MedinCell's Schizophrenia Treatment Candidate Under FDA Review

Moderna Inc. said late Wednesday it is submitting documents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as a 50-microgram dose. The biotech company said it expects to submit data to European authorities and others around the world in the coming days. Data supported that the 50-microgram dose "shows robust antibody responses against the delta variant," the company said. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccination entails two shots of 100 micrograms each. The debate about booster shots has intensified in the past two months with both Moderna and Pfizer Inc. promoting their booster candidates, with support from the White House. Shares of Moderna rose 0.7% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 3.5%.