Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Teva-MedinCell's Schizophrenia Treatment Candidate Under FDA Review

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZENeG_0bjF3jL100
  • The FDA has accepted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) and MedinCell's marketing application seeking approval for TV-46000/mdc-IRM in schizophrenia.
  • TV-46000/mdc-IRM is a risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use.
  • The acceptance is based on Phase 3 data from two pivotal studies. Results will be shared at future scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.
  • Teva will continue to lead the clinical development and regulatory process and be responsible for the commercialization of this candidate treatment, with MedinCell eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales, and future commercial milestones.
  • Teva is also conducting another Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of TV-46000 subcutaneously administered for up to 56 weeks in 331 schizophrenia patients.
  • The primary endpoint is the frequency of all adverse events, including serious adverse events. This study is ongoing; interim results align with the findings of the RISE study.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are up 0.64% at $9.48 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schizophrenia#Royalties#Medincell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 2.51% to $0.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million. First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $4.25. The company’s market cap stands at $123.0 million. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 2.22%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Buy The Dip! Check Out The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 19.14% to $7.14. Near’s current trading volume totals $974.03 million, a 10.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $3,234,368,549.
HealthCleveland Scene

CeraCare Reviews: Is it a Rip-Off or a Legitimate Diabetic Treatment?

Ceracare is an all-natural dietary supplement designed to support optimal blood sugar levels. This is a product tailored for people who want to optimize their blood sugar levels and need help doing it. That group includes diabetics and prediabetics but is not limited to them. The company behind the Ceracare proprietary formula claims that it will help most adult men and women feel and be healthier.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 7) Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) (announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal phase...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Places Hold on BioMarin’s PKU Gene Therapy

A string of gene therapy clinical trials have been paused due to safety concerns. The most recent is BioMarin Pharmaceutical, which announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on its BMN 307 Phearless Phase I/II study. The trial investigates BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU).
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s twice-yearly antipsychotic for schizophrenia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic, Invega Hafyera (six-month paliperidone palmitate) to treat adults with schizophrenia. Invega Hafyera is the first-ever twice-yearly injectable drug to obtain FDA approval, the company noted. The treatment is intended for patients who were treated with Invega...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

FDA Approval Sought for Toripalimab Plus Chemotherapy for Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment

A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA seeking approval for toripalimab in combination with 2 chemotherapy agents to treat metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the front-line setting and single-agent toripalimab to treat patients in the second-line setting. A rolling submission of a biologics license application has been completed...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Zanubritinib for the Treatment of Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

The FDA has approved a second drug, zanubritinib, for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. The FDA has approved zanubritinib (Brukinsa, BeiGene) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). “With 11 regulatory approvals in under 2 years, including 2 in the US, Brukinsa is demonstrating...
Public HealthMedscape News

FDA on COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Boosters, and Treatments

WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, MD, speaks with Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, FDA, about the latest COVID-19 developments including the status of vaccines for kids, booster shots, and treatments. Webmd © 2021 WebMD, LLC. Any views expressed above are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna asks FDA to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said late Wednesday it is submitting documents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as a 50-microgram dose. The biotech company said it expects to submit data to European authorities and others around the world in the coming days. Data supported that the 50-microgram dose "shows robust antibody responses against the delta variant," the company said. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccination entails two shots of 100 micrograms each. The debate about booster shots has intensified in the past two months with both Moderna and Pfizer Inc. promoting their booster candidates, with support from the White House. Shares of Moderna rose 0.7% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 3.5%.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

ANI Pharma's Purified Cortrophin Gel Application Under FDA Review

The FDA has accepted ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIP) supplemental marketing application for Purified Cortrophin Gel. The application seeks approval for multiple indications, including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and nephrotic syndrome. Prescription Drug User Fee Act's target action date is October 29. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. Price Action:...
Waimea, HIbigislandnow.com

QNHCH Warns of Non-FDA Treatments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a health advisory regarding the rapid. increase in ivermectin prescriptions and reports of severe illness associated with use of products containing ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. The CDC confirmed with the American Association of Poison Control Centers that human exposures and adverse effects associated with ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased significantly compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. These reports include the use of veterinary products not meant for human consumption.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ascendis Stock Jumps as FDA Clears Growth-Hormone Treatment

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Skytrofa, its once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Shares of Ascendis Pharma at last check were 26% higher at $155.28. Analysts see the approval as a big market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy