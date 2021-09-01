Cancel
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 31)

  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) (announced mid-stage Alzheimer's drug data)
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) (IPOed Aug. 6)
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)
  • Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI)
  • Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC)
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO)
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) (reacted to favorable patent ruling)
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA)
  • Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS)
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR)
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)
  • Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL)
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB)
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)
  • SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH)
  • Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST)
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Aug. 31)

  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) (announced its quarterly results)
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) (reacted to FDA requesting additional clinical trial for its stem cell therapy in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate or severe acute respiratory distress syndrome results from COVID-19)

Stocks In Focus

Merck's Keytruda Label In Bladder Cancer Expanded; Company Announces Start of Phase 3 Study of Preventative COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Candidate

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced a label update for Keytruda for its indication in first-line advanced urothelial carcinoma in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has converted this indication from an accelerated to a full approval. In addition, as part of the label update, this indication has been revised to be for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Previously, Keytruda was indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or mUC who were not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and whose tumors expressed PD-L1, as determined by an FDA-approved test, or in patients who were not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 status.

Separately Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the initiation of the Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD clinical trial to evaluate molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral therapeutic, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

The global study is enrolling individuals who are at least 18 years of age and reside in the same household as someone with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection with symptoms.

The stock was up 0.73% at $76.85 in premarket trading.

Teva's In-licensed Schizophrenia Drug Accepted For Review By FDA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) and licensing partner Medincell said the FDA accepted its new drug application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use) for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Teva will continue to lead the clinical development and regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of this candidate treatment, with MedinCell eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

Teva shares were gaining 1.06% to $9.52 in premarket trading.

Dermata Appoints New CFO To Replace The Retiring Incumbent

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) announced the appointment of Kyri Van Hoose as SVP, chief financial officer.

Van Hoose is replacing Thomas Insley, who is retiring as full time CFO after six years, but will continue to work with the company as a financial consultant, the company added.

The stock was down 6.90% at $5.40 in premarket trading.

Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Neuromuscular Disease Gene Therapy Study Due to Safety Concerns

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTC: ALPMY) announced it has voluntarily paused screening and dosing of additional participants in its ASPIRO clinical trial evaluating AT132 in patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy, a rare neuromuscular disease .

This decision follows the reporting of a recent serious adverse event in a study participant due to abnormal liver function tests observed in the weeks following dosing of the AT132 investigational gene therapy product at a lower dose.

Astellas voluntarily halted screening and dosing, reported the SAE to regulatory agencies, and is engaged in dialogue with regulators about this SAE.

Brickell In-licenses Phase 1-ready Program Targeting Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Voronoi Inc., a platform-based drug discovery company in South Korea, which grants Brickell exclusive, worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics generated from a proprietary DYRK1A inhibitor platform.

These novel DYRK1A inhibitors aim to restore immune balance in patients whose immune system has become dysregulated, thus offering large potential across a wide array of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Brickell will make a one-time payment to Voronoi of $2.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in shares of Brickell common stock. Additionally, the company will pay success-based development, regulatory and sales milestone payments as well as tiered royalty payments ranging from low single digits up to 10% of net sales.

Neuronetics Gains On Insider Buying

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) disclosed in a filing that Robert Cascella, a director of the company, purchased 15,000 shares in the company at $6.7233 apiece.

The stock was up 8.93% to $7.32 in premarket trading.

Offerings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND), which recently received regulatory approval for its Skytrofa for treating pediatric growth hormone deficiency, said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of ADSs, each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis.

All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis.

In premarket trading, the stock was down 4.07% at $150.35.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Arqit Quantum Inc. - Ordinary Shares Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy Arqit Quantum Inc. - Ordinary Shares (ARQQ) stock?. You can purchase shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: ARQQ) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Arqit Quantum Inc. - Ordinary Shares's (ARQQ) competitors?. A.
IndustryBenzinga

CBDNewsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Releases Results Of Human Clinical Study Showing Effective, Safe BP Reduction

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has announced that its human clinical study HYPER-H21-2, which features LEXX’s patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”), demonstrates up to a 23% decrease in blood pressure when compared to placebo. According to the announcement, partial results are being released today with additional blood pressure subset analyses, sleep quality and all other data analyses will be reported when complete.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 17 analysts have an average price target of $247.12 versus the current price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at 193.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 17 analysts...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Impel and Merck

Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) runs ahead of schedule. In the case of this week’s two PDUFA dates, that was completely true. Here’s a look. Impel NeuroPharma had a target action date of September 6, 2021, for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Trudhesa) for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. On September 3, the FDA approved the drug for that indication.
Medical & BiotechGenetic Engineering News

CEVEC and UCB Ink Gene Therapy Vector Deal

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with UCB covering the evaluation and use of CEVEC’s proprietary ELEVECTA® technology for the R&D and manufacturing of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications. CEVEC granted UCB non-exclusive rights for R&D using ELEVECTA producer cell lines for specific transgenes selected by UCB....
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

NeuExcell and Spark partner to develop gene therapy for Huntington’s

NeuExcell Therapeutics has entered a partnership with Roche Group member, Spark Therapeutics, to develop safe and efficient gene therapy for Huntington’s disease (HD) patients. As per the agreement, Spark will obtain access to NeuExcell’s neuro-regenerative gene therapy platform, as well as its expertise and will work with the company’s research...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 7) Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) (announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal phase...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

FDA halts tests of BioMarin drug amid heightened focus on gene therapy safety

The Food and Drug Administration has suspended testing of an experimental BioMarin Pharmaceutical gene therapy for the rare inherited disease phenylketonuria due to safety concerns reported in preclinical testing. In a study meant to test the durability of BioMarin's gene therapy, researchers found evidence the virus delivering the corrected gene...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna both recently requested Emergency Use Authorization of their coronavirus booster shots. The U.S. aims to roll out its booster program as of Sept. 20. Regulators will meet to discuss Pfizer’s booster submission on Sept. 17. Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been talking about...

