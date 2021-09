PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Not a lot of rain is in the forecast over the next seven days with the best chance for rain over that period occurring today. The next “best chance” for rain comes on Thursday with isolated showers possible as a trough of cool fall air punches in from the north. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The weekend is looking dry. A cool front brings the chance for rain today with the best chance for rain occurring between 10:00 a.m. until noon in Allegheny County. For...