CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raymond Johnson III earns roster spot with New York Giants

By Frank Sulkowski
WJCL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. — Raymond Johnson III is one of six former Georgia Southern Eagles to make initial 53-man rosters of NFL teams. Johnson earning a spot with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He is the only rookie free agent on the roster. This content is imported...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Georgia Southern Eagles#Giants#Thebigguywjcl#La Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

Fantasy football season is here. On Thursday evening, the focus for fantasy managers shifts. The time for assembling teams is over—now it's time to turn rosters into lineups. And potential into wins. Just as I helped you assemble a team that you are (hopefully) entering the season confident about, I'll...
NFLwesternmassnews.com

Patriots hosting New York Giants for joint practice

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. It was back to work for the New England Patriots as they hosted their first joint practice with the New York Giants Wednesday, but a couple of popular Patriots players were not on the field. Former first-round pick...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants' preseason finale Sunday is players' last chance to earn roster spot

The starting units are scheduled to work the first half or more of Sunday’s preseason finale against the Patriots, which leaves many players with the second half or less to make a final push for a roster spot. The Giants, like all other NFL teams, must trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants 53-man Roster Forecast After Preseason Game 3

Despite three losses to open up the preseason, the New York Giants have illustrated plenty of growth, promise, and potential over the summer. But with a total of 81 players on their active roster, including International Player Pathway Program running back Sandro Platzgummer, the Giants are still facing plenty of key decisions with the conclusion of their third and final preseason game against the Patriots.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Price traded to the New York Giants

We’ve got another former Ohio State player on the move as NFL teams jostle personnel to make tough decisions to cull things down to the necessary 53-man roster to start the year. The Cincinnati Bengals traded former Buckeye center Billy Price to the New York Giants according to NFL insider...
NFLCBS Sports

Giants-Bengals trade grades: New York gives up position of strength to add depth at weak spot

With the 53-man roster cutdown looming, the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals got ahead of the game by engaging in a trade designed to ensure they got their preferred target and did not have to subject themselves to the waiver process. The trade involved New York sending defensive tackle B.J. Hill and a conditional seventh-round draft pick to Cincinnati in exchange for offensive lineman Billy Price.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants roster cut tracker: LIVE updates as New York trims roster to 53 players

The NY Giants roster must be set before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline, meaning Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, and the front office must make 27 cuts to get to 53. The NFL preseason is over, and now the hardest work of all for front offices across the league, including the NY Giants begins as teams must trim their rosters to 53 players prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to do so.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Is Will Hernandez primed for a breakout season?

The New York Giants have had plenty of trouble along the offensive line over the past few years. Young, promising draft picks seldom seem to pan out on the offensive line. For example, 2018 second-round pick Will Hernandez has yet to establish himself as a high-quality starter. In 2020, Will...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants Sign 3 Players To Roster & Sign 14 Players To 2021 Practice Squad | Giants News

The New York Giants practice squad is filling out for the 2021 NFL season. The Giants have made several practice squad signings so far including, David Sills, David Moa, as well as 4 offensive lineman. The Giants claimed Justin Hilliard, Collin Johnson and Quincy Roche off of the NFL waiver wire. The Giants 53-man roster was released yesterday and the final additions to the Giants practice squad are being made today with the NFL regular season just around the corner. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green breaks down the latest Giants rumors and touches on the Giants news today around the NYG practice squad additions in this video!
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants initial 53-man roster: Reaction, surprises, takeaways, more

The New York Giants have set their initial 53-man roster. The ‘initial’ roster is below, along with some of my takeaways. The Giants can begin setting their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday after players clear waivers. Offensive line juggling. During his only media availability of training camp GM Dave Gettleman...
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DB Logan Ryan, G Will Hernandez, DL Raymond Johnson III

Opening Statement: Obviously today is a significant day in the calendar year in the NFL to be in compliance with the NFL's mandates. We've reduced our roster to 53 at this time. This is not an easy day for any coach or player in the building. There's a lot of guys that sacrifice a lot for you that put a lot into it for you. You walk in there and look at empty chairs, that's not easy for any coach or player. I think it's natural to come into work today with a little bit of a deflated mood. It's our job and responsibility to get back up and get on the field and prepare going forward today. I'd say today, we're going to focus on as a team, as you watch practice, is really a situational day, we'll tempo down. You want to take these three days now and prepare for the upcoming opponents early in the season, work on some of our own corrections and fundamentals, but we're also going to focus hard on the situations that may come up throughout the season. We're going to work on some unique ones that kind of come up with the end of half in the games, but you might only see once a year. Want to make sure we get them installed today and make sure we're on the same page when they do come up, we can go out there and efficiently operate. That being said, I'll open to any questions.
NFLYardbarker

NFL executives rate New York Giants poorly in new NFC rankings

This season, it looks like the odds are stacked against the New York Giants. While additions during the offseason have been a cause for optimism, some of that optimism is going away for parts of the fanbase after a winless preseason and continuing problems with the offensive line. The national media, which hasn’t had much faith in the Giants all offseason, has also observed these problems.
NFLDigital Collegian

Saquon Barkley named captain for New York Giants

One former Penn State football player received leadership recognition for his NFL team. Saquon Barkley was named a captain for the New York Giants for the 2021 season. Barkley was selected by the Giants with the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft. The running back totaled 31 appearances through three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy