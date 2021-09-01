Five Missing After U.S. Navy Chopper Plunges Into Ocean Off San Diego Coast

Five crewmembers are unaccounted for after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday. The U.S. Pacific Fleet confirmed in a statement that the chopper went down during what it called “routine flight operations” following its departure from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Late Tuesday, the fleet provided the update: “Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers.” The search operation is being carried out with the help of the Coast Guard and Navy assets.