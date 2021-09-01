Cancel
San Diego, CA

Five Missing After U.S. Navy Chopper Plunges Into Ocean Off San Diego Coast

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Five crewmembers are unaccounted for after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday. The U.S. Pacific Fleet confirmed in a statement that the chopper went down during what it called “routine flight operations” following its departure from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Late Tuesday, the fleet provided the update: “Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers.” The search operation is being carried out with the help of the Coast Guard and Navy assets.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

Related
WDBJ7.com

Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO (AP/WDBJ) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, was among the group. WDBJ profiled Buriak in February 2020 after he...
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy captain makes history as first woman to command a nuclear aircraft carrier

Navy Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt made history in San Diego Thursday when she took command of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln at a ceremony on board the ship. She is the first woman to command one of the Navy’s largest warships. Bauernschmidt previously served as the Lincoln’s executive officer —...
kymkemp.com

Coast Guard Implements ‘Underway Safety Initiative’ for Small Passenger Vessels Operating in California Waters

Coast Guard personnel throughout the Eleventh Coast Guard District have implemented an initiative that enhances underway presence and improves safety aboard small passenger vessels operating off the California coast. The safety compliance checks are being conducted underway on smaller, U.S. inspected passenger vessels to ensure continued regulatory compliance while vessels...
California Statesoutharkansassun.com

Navy Declares 5 Crew Members Dead After the Fatal Helicopter Crash in California

Five U.S. Navy sailors have been confirmed deceased after a helicopter accident off the coast of California, according to a press release from the US 3rd Fleet on Saturday. In a recently published article in CNN News, five crew members of a military helicopter that fell into the water 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, California, earlier this week have been confirmed deceased by the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
New York Post

US Navy IDs 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off California

The US Navy has identified the five sailors who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego last week. The victims are Lt. Bradley Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.
workboat.com

Coast Guard vessel deficiency reports to be posted monthly

The Coast Guard will begin posting monthly data reports of all deficiencies to foreign and domestic vessels on the Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) website in an Excel file format. Access to data such as common vessel deficiencies or marine casualty occurrences can inform vessel owners and operators of...
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.

