COVID cases rising faster in Colorado children than adults, though few kids hospitalized
New COVID-19 cases are rising faster in Colorado children than in adults, and kids’ hospitalizations have grown, too — though only modestly. New coronavirus infections in Colorado children started rising in July, in tandem with adult cases. In recent weeks, however, the rise has been faster in school-aged kids than adults, though it’s not clear if the return to classrooms is directly driving that transmission.www.greeleytribune.com
