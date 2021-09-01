Cancel
Colorado State

COVID cases rising faster in Colorado children than adults, though few kids hospitalized

By Meg Wingerter
The Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew COVID-19 cases are rising faster in Colorado children than in adults, and kids’ hospitalizations have grown, too — though only modestly. New coronavirus infections in Colorado children started rising in July, in tandem with adult cases. In recent weeks, however, the rise has been faster in school-aged kids than adults, though it’s not clear if the return to classrooms is directly driving that transmission.

Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
#Covid#Flu Shots#Covid#Rsv
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Posted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Michigan Advance

NEW: Despite safety warnings, a metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients

A metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to patients with COVID-19, despite the state, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly urging against it.  Ivermectin is usually used to treat head lice or parasitic worms in humans, horses and other livestock, but misinformation fueled by right-wing figures […] The post NEW: Despite safety warnings, a metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Tennessee Statewjhl.com

Tennessee hospital seeing COVID-19 patients decline faster than earlier in pandemic

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rutherford County are prompting leaders to develop contingency plans for a worst-case scenario. “For the immediate future, my focus is preparing for the worst,” said Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. David Sellers. “I’m preparing for more numbers to come in, preparing for maybe some of my physicians going down with this illness as well, since we’re exposed to it all the time. I mean, that’s just a reality that can happen.”
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

RSV cases rising in kids earlier than expected, health experts say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — RSV is a highly contagious lung infection that can wreak havoc on kids and now experts say it's showing up earlier than normal. Parents know, usually, it's the fall and winter months that this infection will make its way from kid to kid. The infection can be dangerous as it makes it difficult for kids with developing immune systems to breathe.
Butler County, PAbutlerradio.com

COVID Cases Climb; Hospitalizations Rise At BMH

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County continued this week. More than 360 new cases were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the county. There were also three additional deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 428. Local hospitalizations remain high as well, with 21 patients...
Norfolk, VAWAVY News 10

CHKD concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There is growing concern over the growing number of children testing positive for the novel coronavirus at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk. “It’s always concerning when children get COVID,” said CHKD Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Laura Sass. And kids are getting it...
Kidsnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

COVID-19 Cases in Children Under the Age of 18 are Rising in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY- According to the state Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases among children under the age of 18 is rising in New Jersey. New data shows two weeks ago, nearly 6.6% of the more than 37,000 tests done on children have come back positive. This all comes as...
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Columbia-area hospitals' COVID-19 cases surging faster than previous records

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s COVID-19 units are filling up faster than ever before. As of Aug. 27, across Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands and Upstate, the state's largest health care system is treating 464 patients for COVID-19 — an increase of 30 patients from one day prior, and up from 12 patients total two months ago.
Kidsbigrapidsnews.com

COVID-19 cases in kids on the rise

New information shows an immense uptick in COVID-19 cases in children. As of Aug. 19, the total number of reported cases in children who have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is 4.5 million. More than 180,000 cases came about last week alone. All of this according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Adel, GAWALB 10

Doctor sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A medical director at Southwell Health Systems in Adel says the number of pediatric COVID-19 patients continues to increase daily. WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke with that medical director about steps they’re taking to protect young people from the virus. Dr. Flavia Rossi, medical director...
KidsScientific American

Unraveling the Mystery of Why Children Are Better Protected from COVID Than Adults

The immune system uses a special mechanism to protect children from novel viruses—and it typically saves them from a severe course of COVID-19 in two different ways. In the mucous membranes of their airways, it is much more active than that of adults. In children, this system reacts much faster to viruses that it has never encountered, such as pandemic pathogens. At least, that is what a recent study by Irina Lehmann of the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité and her colleagues suggests.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Wichita County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 was a big talking point at the Wichita Falls City Council meeting Tuesday morning. Amy Fagan, assistant director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, gave a presentation with the latest numbers and information. She explained the rise in...
Boyd County, KYDaily Independent

COVID disrupts class, cases rise in children

The rate of positive COVID cases in the state continues to rise, including rates among children. This has had a direct impact on schools as they began instruction for the new school year. Three local school districts have closed for multiple days already due to COVID, as of Friday afternoon....

